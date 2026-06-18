Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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líng's avatar
líng
1h

Thanks for covering this. 

Unity can’t be imposed by the same external force that had broken it in the first place. It’s worrisome, but ultimately it’s up to the indigenous people themselves to forge their own future, barring any more outsider interference, of course.

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1h

Brililant, as usual!

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