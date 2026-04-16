Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
4d

Long live the Resistance!

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Áine's avatar
Áine
4d

I hope you are right because Hezbollah are also protecting the Maronite Catholic and Christian communities in Lebanon which are being heavily targeted by the Zionists. Unfortunately, key figures within the Lebanese government installed by the ZioWest are also coming out in opposition to Hezbollah as we’ve seen over the last few days much to the dismay of the population they claim to serve. It’s a David v Goliath scenario.

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