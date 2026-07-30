Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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The Hidden Life Is Best's avatar
The Hidden Life Is Best
1d

This is brilliant thank you. Kudos. One hardly thinks of the Brits regarding the war in Ukraine but they are the very fuse and the very match, using US gunpowder. They have been trying to destroy Russia for centuries. A lot of clownish geo-political analysis is going around that has the Orange Emperor challenging the centuries-long hegemony of the Brits, maintained primarily now (that they hardly have an Army OR a Navy!) via finance, insurance, the world's best espionage and bizarre, powerful hidden diplomatic strategies you have here exposed. Ditto for the Israel/Iran catastrophe. The Orange Emperor is clearly working for the man. No doubt MI6 trained Mossad (though I can't find documentation for that-quelle surprise-since England literally created Israel) who via Epstein have Orange Emperor by the balls literally. Brit monarchs have been posing for their coronation portraits with a sceptre AND A GLOBE since 1390! Clearly they are mad and madness eats itself eventually. Which appears to be about now.

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A.P. Murphy's avatar
A.P. Murphy
1d

Donnelly certainly seems to be a key figure in this warmongering operation, along of course with Paul Mason.

Is there any indication as to whether they believe their efforts are bearing fruit in public opinion terms, or whether they are considering elite-class opinion only?

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