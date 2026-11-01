Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Steve Hindmarch's avatar
Steve Hindmarch
3d

I can’t believe I wasn’t aware of this. One of the most important pieces I’ve read in a long time. Thank you.

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1 reply by Kit Klarenberg
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4d

Excellent Kit.

I have been saying this to my French friends: I am more scared of Germany than I ever would be of Russia.

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