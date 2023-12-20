Active Measures

January 2024

How Britain Invented Modern Torture
On January 2nd, Frank Kitson, a lifelong British Army officer, writer and military theorist died peacefully in his sleep, at the grand age of 97. It was…
  
Kit Klarenberg
29
Western ‘Double Standards’ On Genocide
Britain has been accused of “double standards” for formally accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim population in the…
  
Kit Klarenberg
12
A Failed Coup in Serbia?
On December 17th, Serbian voters went to the polls in a snap general election. The result was President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling SNS coalition regained…
  
Kit Klarenberg
18

December 2023

Ukraine Grenade Attack Heralds Coming Terror Wave
On December 15th, horrific footage began circulating widely. In it, an individual bursts into a crowded local Ukrainian council meeting in Keretsky…
  
Kit Klarenberg
15
‘Push’ Notifications: A Secret Spying Frontier
On December 6th, US Senator Ron Wyden dispatched a strongly-worded letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ). He urged officials to “permit Apple and…
  
Kit Klarenberg
17
Signal Facing Collapse After CIA Cuts Funding
On November 16th, Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal, published a detailed breakdown of the popular encrypted messaging app’s running costs for the…
  
Kit Klarenberg
43

November 2023

October 2023

Media Manufactures Consent for Gaza Genocide
Ever since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was initiated on October 7th, the Western media has been monomaniacally focused on events in Israel and Gaza…
  
Kit Klarenberg
18
A Coming Colour Revolution in Slovakia?
Slovakia’s September 30th election saw Smer emerge as the largest party in Bratislava’s parliament, well ahead of liberal, pro-Western Progressive…
  
Kit Klarenberg
18
Third 9/11 Hijacker May Have Been CIA Recruit
Over two decades since the 9/11 attacks, a great many mysteries about that fateful day and the months leading up to it are not only unsolved, but have…
  
Kit Klarenberg
15
How CIA and NSA Created Google
September 27th marked Google’s 25th birthday. In commemoration, the technology giant issued a statement, thanking its users for their “curiosity” over…
  
Kit Klarenberg
16
