How British Intelligence Framed Julian Assange As Russian Agent
February 20/21st could mark WikiLeaks founder-and-chief Julian Assange’s final opportunity to avoid extradition to the US. London’s High Court has…
Feb 19
•
Kit Klarenberg
135
38
January 2024
How Britain Invented Modern Torture
On January 2nd, Frank Kitson, a lifelong British Army officer, writer and military theorist died peacefully in his sleep, at the grand age of 97. It was…
Jan 21
•
Kit Klarenberg
154
29
Western ‘Double Standards’ On Genocide
Britain has been accused of “double standards” for formally accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim population in the…
Jan 14
•
Kit Klarenberg
83
12
A Failed Coup in Serbia?
On December 17th, Serbian voters went to the polls in a snap general election. The result was President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling SNS coalition regained…
Jan 5
•
Kit Klarenberg
80
18
December 2023
Ukraine Grenade Attack Heralds Coming Terror Wave
On December 15th, horrific footage began circulating widely. In it, an individual bursts into a crowded local Ukrainian council meeting in Keretsky…
Dec 20, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
82
15
‘Push’ Notifications: A Secret Spying Frontier
On December 6th, US Senator Ron Wyden dispatched a strongly-worded letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ). He urged officials to “permit Apple and…
Dec 10, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
62
17
Signal Facing Collapse After CIA Cuts Funding
On November 16th, Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal, published a detailed breakdown of the popular encrypted messaging app’s running costs for the…
Dec 3, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
196
43
November 2023
Britain’s SAS Abetting Gaza Genocide?
It has been revealed Britain’s shadowy Defence and Security Media Advisory (DSMA) Committee is suppressing news reportage on clandestine Special Air…
Nov 20, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
64
15
October 2023
Media Manufactures Consent for Gaza Genocide
Ever since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was initiated on October 7th, the Western media has been monomaniacally focused on events in Israel and Gaza…
Oct 30, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
115
18
A Coming Colour Revolution in Slovakia?
Slovakia’s September 30th election saw Smer emerge as the largest party in Bratislava’s parliament, well ahead of liberal, pro-Western Progressive…
Oct 15, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
56
18
Third 9/11 Hijacker May Have Been CIA Recruit
Over two decades since the 9/11 attacks, a great many mysteries about that fateful day and the months leading up to it are not only unsolved, but have…
Oct 8, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
72
15
How CIA and NSA Created Google
September 27th marked Google’s 25th birthday. In commemoration, the technology giant issued a statement, thanking its users for their “curiosity” over…
Oct 2, 2023
•
Kit Klarenberg
136
16
